Azerbaijan plays role of regional leader - UN resident coordinator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Azerbaijan plays the role of a regional leader, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said during a ceremony signing the agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the UN on holding the XIII session of the World Urban Forum in Baku in 2026, Trend reports.

“In November, Azerbaijan hosted the SPECA (Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia) summit. Azerbaijan included the concepts of sustainable development, a clean environment, and smart cities in the list of national priorities for 2030.

"The country is also contributing to creating greener and more inclusive cities and villages in Karabakh. We hope that COP29 and the World Urban Forum will showcase Azerbaijan's achievements as well as its regional strengths. The UN is next to Azerbaijan on this path,” stated Andreeva.

The agreement was signed by the Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev and the Executive Director of the UN-Habitat Program Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

