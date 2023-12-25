BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The French spy network in Azerbaijan has been exposed. The same network was also conducting activities in Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and a number of nations in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

How did the French agent network work?

The French embassy housed the agent network. They gathered intelligence on delegates from several countries. The network tried to broaden its sphere of influence in the region by identifying new targets.

Many network members had previously served or were presently serving in Azerbaijan, and others worked in other nations and prominent international organizations.

How was the French agent network exposed in Azerbaijan?

Azerbaijan's security forces have always been professional. The disclosure of a massive agent network of French special services in Azerbaijan is the product of hard work by Azerbaijan's special services.

As a result of the efforts of Azerbaijan's special services, a French citizen, who had been a non-staff member of the French spy network for many years, willingly worked with Azerbaijan's law enforcement authorities. The source revealed a wealth of crucial information, as well as documentation and documents pertaining to the activity of French agents.

Several people have been arrested.

A number of people involved in intelligence activities relating to Ukraine, Georgia, and Azerbaijan have been arrested as part of the criminal case, and others are being investigated by Azerbaijan's special services.

Extensive information about this is scheduled to be released soon.

The disclosure of the French agent network in Azerbaijan is seen as yet another blunder by Macron's administration. The French President fired Bernard Émié, the Director-General of External Security. The exposure of French spies in the Caucasus is one of the key reasons for the dismissal.

The acquired facts demonstrate once again that the French authorities engage in the internal affairs of individual states while disregarding international law. Macron's government has already failed in every sector, from Africa to the Caucasus. Macron's misguided approach continues to wreak havoc on France's international standing.

