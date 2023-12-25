Azerbaijan enacts project to consider appeals anent right to vote

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Regional seminars dedicated to addressing appeals on election law issues have been launched in Azerbaijan within the framework of a joint project of the Central Election Commission (CEC) and the Institute of Law and Human Rights, Trend reports.

Wide-scale activities continue to ensure the free, fair, and transparent conduct of extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan, scheduled for February 7, 2024. The activities within the scope of the project are aimed at raising awareness and further improving the knowledge of the members of the expert groups operating under the district election commissions to study and make decisions on appeals of citizens in connection with actions or inactions violating their electoral rights.

The first seminar on the program of the project started on December 25 in Baku with speeches by Deputy Chairman of the CEC Rovzat Gasimov and Head of the Board of the Institute of Law and Human Rights Mahammad Guluzade. The event was attended by members of the expert group under the CEC, specialists of the Institute of Law and Human Rights, employees of the relevant structural units of the CEC Secretariat, as well as 102 members of expert groups responsible for the consideration of appeals in 34 electoral districts.

At the seminar, CEC members and specialists from the Institute of Law and Human Rights, represented in the expert group under the CEC, discussed the requirements of the legislation on the consideration of appeals and complaints related to violations of electoral law, the principles of consideration of appeals by district election commissions, and the basis for the activities of the expert groups.

The reports of the expert groups on the basics of their activity as well as on the free electoral right in the European Convention on Human Rights were heard, and detailed information on the topics was provided with the use of visual aids. In the practical part of the event, lessons on causes related to electoral legislation and expert activities were conducted, and the participants were involved in solving tests.

All members of the expert groups of the district election commissions who participated in the seminar were provided with a Memorable Book, prepared for the first time by the CEC and containing a clear and comprehensive description of the timeframes for consideration of complaints and appeals, the sequence, rules, and procedures for the evaluation of evidence, as well as the preparation of conclusions and draft decisions.

The regional seminars held within the framework of the large-scale educational program of the CEC and dedicated to the consideration of appeals on electoral law are planned to be held in various cities of Azerbaijan: on December 26 in Sumgayit, on December 27 in Ganja and Shaki, as well as on December 29 in Nakhchivan and Masalli, in total in 125 constituencies across the country, covering all members of expert groups of district election commissions.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel