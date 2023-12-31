Separatism will never raise its head in our lands again - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. The anti-terrorist operation, which started on September 19 and lasted only one day, even less than that, ended with complete victory of the Azerbaijan army. The separatist regime collapsed, fell to its knees before us, waved the white flag, surrendered, was forever expelled from our lands, and thrown into the trashcan of history. With this, the very roots of separatism in Azerbaijan were eradicated, and separatism - that scourge will never raise its head in our lands again, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Trend reports.

“The Azerbaijan army demonstrated its professionalism and heroism again. Our soldiers and officers showed an example of self-sacrifice. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace! Their dear memory will live in our hearts forever. I must state that the blood of our martyrs did not remain unavenged. We took revenge on the battlefield, for our soldiers, officers, civilians, victims of Khojaly, the martyrs of the First and Second Karabakh wars, as well as the anti-terror operation,” the head of state added.