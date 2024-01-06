Ministry of Defense, Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan sign joint action plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The joint action plan was signed between the Ministry of Defense and the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan to strengthen the rule of law and military discipline and prevent crimes in the Azerbaijan Army during 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the plan, the time, venue, and the responsible persons for joint activities to be held during 2024 were determined.

At the meetings to be conducted with servicemen during 2024 in the types of troops (forces), Army Corps, formations, and military units, including special educational institutions of the Defense Ministry, relevant activities, aimed at improving the legal knowledge of military personnel, strengthening discipline and law, as well as resolving existing problems, will be held.

