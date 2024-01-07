Deadline to apply for registration of candidate to CEC for presidential election in Azerbaijan expiring soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The deadline for submission of election documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC) in Azerbaijan, required for registration of a candidate in the extraordinary presidential election is expiring, as stated in the calendar of the main actions and measures for the preparation and holding of the extraordinary presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the Calendar Plan, the documents must be submitted by the authorized representative of a presidential candidate, political party, or party bloc no later than 50 days and no less than 30 days before the voting day (starting from December 19, 2023, till 18:00 (UTC +04:00) on January 8, 2024).

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Later, at the CEC session held on December 21, the commission approved the self-nominated candidates of Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Fazil Mustafa of the Great Order Party, Elshad Musayev of the Great Azerbaijan Party, Gudrat Hasanguliyev of the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party and Razi Nurullayev of the National Front Party to become candidates for the upcoming election.

On Dec. 26, self-nominated Sarvan Karimov, Matlab Mutallimli, Abutalib Samedov, Fikrat Yusifov, Yusif Baghirzadeh, Arzuman Abdulkarimov, Yunus Oguz and Gulamhuseyn Alibeyli have been approved by the CEC to put up their candidacies for the presidential election. Also, on December 30, the CEC approved the self-nominated Namizad Safarov to put up his candidacy for the election.

Early presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024. The corresponding decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

