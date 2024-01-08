Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Pope calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to achieve peace

8 January 2024
Pope calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to achieve peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Pope Francis called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to achieve peace, Trend reports via the Pope’s address to diplomats accredited to the Vatican.

In addition, regarding the situation in Ukraine, Pope Francis called for a negotiated settlement of the conflict.

Pope Francis previously addressed Azerbaijani-Armenian relations in this year's Christmas greeting in when, the Pope hoped for peace to be built between the two countries.

