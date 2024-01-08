President of UAE honors Alley of Martyrs in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Azerbaijan, to pay tribute to heroic sons who died in the struggle for independence and territorial integrity of the Motherland, Trend reports.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

Then, he viewed the panorama of Azerbaijan's capital city from its highest point, and was informed in details about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the improvement work carried out in the city.

Earlier, the UAE president visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader, architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

