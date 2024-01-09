UAE President's visit to steel strategic linkup mid two nations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. President Ilham Aliyev has expressed confidence that the visit of the President of the United Arab Emirates to Azerbaijan will strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations and further strengthen friendly relations between the two nations, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated during an expanded meeting with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trend reports.

Two more important documents were signed in Baku last month. On the basis of one of these documents, signed between the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan, a Joint Investment Fund with a financial capacity of $1 billion was established. The second important document concerns the information and communication sector.

Emphasizing that the United Arab Emirates has achieved great successes under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Azerbaijani president expressed confidence that the visit of the UAE President to Azerbaijan would strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, further strengthening friendly relations between the two nations.

