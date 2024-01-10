We will support process of freeing French colonies from the French colonial yoke - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. We will persist on our journey. We are completing our chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, but the Baku Initiative Group will live on, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Trend reports.

“We will contribute to exposing French neocolonialism and to the process of freeing French colonies from the French colonial yoke,” the head of state pointed out.

In addressing the desecration of Khurshidbanu Natavan's statue in France, the President drew a parallel with the Armenians' act of digging Natavan`s grave in Aghdam, emphasizing the striking similarity between the two incidents.