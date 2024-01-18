Azerbaijani CEC receives delegation of CIS Observation Mission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov has met with the delegation headed by First Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Leonid Anfimov, who is in the country to observe the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Central Election Commission.

Mazahir Panahov welcomed the guests and expressed satisfaction with the meeting. Stressing that the observation institute plays an important role in ensuring publicity and transparency in the elections. The CEC Chairman emphasized that the supreme electoral structure headed by him always attaches special importance to cooperation with international organizations. He highly appreciated the interest shown by international observers in the elections held in Azerbaijan.

Leonid Anfimov, expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, requested information about the implemented projects and work done in connection with the presidential election.

Panahov informed the delegation about the steps taken and large-scale projects implemented aimed at free, fair, and transparent conduct in the upcoming elections and answered the delegation's questions.

Within the framework of the meeting, the sides also discussed issues of mutual interest and exchanged views.

Meanwhile, the extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on February 7, 2024.

