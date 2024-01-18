Protests shake Poland against fake news on Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. A peaceful protest by the Azerbaijani community was held in front of the office of Polityka media company in the Polish capital Warsaw, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The approved rally, organized by the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Poland, was staged in protest of Polityka journalist Konstanty Gebert's publication of inflammatory and defamatory articles concerning the Second Karabakh War and Azerbaijan's historic victory.

Shamo Gubadov and TunJay Novruzzade, diaspora activists, delivered a speech during the demonstration condemning fake news published in Polityka magazine under the influence of the Armenian diaspora. They urged Polityka personnel to clarify the facts, give accurate coverage of Azerbaijani reality, and uphold journalistic standards such as neutrality and objectivity.

The participants chanted the slogans "Armenian Diaspora manipulates media", "No prejudice, no compromise, only facts matter!", "Media double standards in full colors", "Stop fake news against Azerbaijan!", "Where were the media when Azerbaijani children were killed?" and others.

Then Shamo Gubadov, a board member of the Coordination Council of the Azerbaijanis of Poland, submitted the protest statement of the Azerbaijani people to the office of Polityka to be handed over to the editor-in-chief of the magazine.

Throughout the rally, local police were on hand to provide security.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel