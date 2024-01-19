Deputy Minister receives CIS First Deputy Secretary General (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elnur Mamedov met with a delegation led by First Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Leonid Anfimov on January 18, who is in Baku to observe the upcoming early elections of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic on February 7, 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Deputy Minister Mammadov stressed that the holding of the upcoming election after the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty throughout the country is an important historical and political event. He spoke about the measures taken to hold free, fair, and transparent elections, including the participation of international observers in this process, and about the steps taken in connection with ensuring the electoral rights of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan living abroad or temporarily staying abroad.

The First Deputy Secretary General of the CIS, Leonid Anfimov, noted that the upcoming presidential election is of particular importance to the Azerbaijani people, informed about the activities of the CIS Observer Mission in connection with the elections, and noted that the current process is the 11th election that the mission will observe in Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

