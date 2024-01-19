Azerbaijani and Kazakh MoD staff join tactical drills (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. According to the plan of joint actions signed between the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, tactical exercises "Birlestik-2024" (Unification) with the participation of marines and marine special forces of both countries will be held, Trend reports.

As part of the exercise preparations, Kazakhstani servicemen stationed in our country will work with marines and marine special forces from the Azerbaijani Navy to liberate an island seized by suspected terrorist groups, as well as operations to ensure maritime security and infrastructure protection, among other tasks.

To note, the tactical exercises scheduled for July of this year in Kazakhstan will focus on ensuring combat cohesion in force engagement, enhancing management, exchanging experiences, and increasing staff professionalism.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel