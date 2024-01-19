Nearing presidential polls in Azerbaijan spell very crucial for future - Georgian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The presidential elections in Azerbaijan are significant because they will encompass the full territory of the country for the first time, which is a great achievement for the country, Georgian international relations specialist and political expert Irakli Gogava told, Trend reports via CEC (Central Election Commission).

The expert expressed confidence that the electoral process will be stable and follow democratic ideals.

Gogava further appreciated the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan's expertise and ongoing work in maintaining the high level of this process. He wished the brotherly people of Azerbaijan happy elections and long-term peace in the South Caucasus area.

To note, the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held on February 7 this year.

