Non-Aligned Movement hails newcomers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. As a result of important efforts made by Azerbaijan during its leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to expand the organization, South Sudan, the only country on the African continent that was not a member of the organization, has joined the NAM, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The NAM now has 121 members.

NAM's 19th summit was held from January 15 to 20, 2024, in Uganda's capital, Kampala. Azerbaijan sent a delegation to the meeting, led by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

To note, the summit was attended by about 120 NAM member states and observers, as well as high-ranking officials from international organizations. UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Chairman of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis, Secretary General of the African Union Commission Musa Faki Mahammad, Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Abu al-Gheit, Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations Patricia Scotland and other officials participated and spoke at the event as special guests. A representative of the Youth Organization from Uganda NAM, headquartered in Azerbaijan, also addressed the meeting.

