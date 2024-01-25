PACE lost little credibility left - French senator on Azerbaijani delegation leaving PACE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. PACE lost the little credibility left, French Senator Nathalie Goulet told Trend.

She made the remark, commenting on the decision of the Azerbaijani delegation to cease its interaction and presence in PACE as a result of the unbearable atmosphere of racism, Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia that has developed in this structure.

"It’s a very sad day due to the unbalanced policy of most parts of the occidental so-called democracies, which were unable after 20 years to solve the Armenian occupation of 7 districts," the MP stressed, mentioning that it’s easier to charge Azerbaijan than Armenia, and it's unfair.

Following the provocative refusal of PACE to approve the credentials of the Azerbaijani side, the Azerbaijani delegation made a statement during the organization's session.

"We see the initiative to challenge the credentials of the delegation of Azerbaijan to the PACE as a part of this vicious campaign. We also consider this initiative a deliberate and unacceptable attempt to unduly interfere with the ongoing electoral process in Azerbaijan and a vivid example of insidious actions to undermine the functioning of democratic institutions in our country. The proposed refusal to ratify the credentials of our delegation will be a serious blow to the credibility and impartiality of the Council of Europe as a whole, and the responsibility for its grave and irreversible consequences will entirely lie with its initiators.

Nobody in the world, including those sitting in this hall, can speak with Azerbaijan in the language of threats and blackmailing. Never before in the history of the PACE has this organization behaved in such a disgraceful manner.

In the face of the current unbearable atmosphere of racism, Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia in the PACE, the delegation of Azerbaijan decides to cease its engagement with and presence at the PACE until further notice," the statement reads.

