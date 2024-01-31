Azerbaijan considers leaving Council of Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Due to the prevailing atmosphere of racism, Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the Azerbaijani delegation has decided to halt its engagement and presence in the PACE until further notice.

Following this decision, experts from the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani parliament, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan have held a working discussion, an informed source told Trend.

The discussions covered the political and legal considerations of Azerbaijan leaving the Council of Europe, as well as Azerbaijan's rejection of recognizing the jurisdiction of the International Court in response to biased treatment and baseless accusations in the PACE

There have been previous reports of Azerbaijan contemplating leaving the Council of Europe as a form of protest against the biased policies of the PACE. Currently, experts are discussing this matter, and the likelihood of Azerbaijan exiting the Council of Europe is on the rise.