Heydar Aliyev Center to open exhibition of works by Kojo Marfo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Heydar Aliyev Center is preparing to exhibit a collection of works characterized by vivid colors, creating a pleasant and festive atmosphere for viewers, Trend reports.

More than 20 pieces by artist Kojo Marfo will be showcased at the "Crucible of Hope" exhibition, which will open on February 14.

Kojo Marfo is a Ghanaian artist living in London. His interest in art and visual culture was sparked by traditional antiques, sculptures, and carved Akan figurines he encountered during his boyhood in Ghana. Marfo's work also mirrors the insights he gathered from his travels, where he encountered various cultures.

The pieces on display at Heydar Aliyev Center combine the Ghanaian artist's youthful dreams with the reality of the current world. His artwork addresses social issues and seeks solutions to modern dilemmas. Kojo Marfo sees art mainly as a way to communicate, enabling him to tap into an expanding reservoir of creativity and ideas.

Kojo Marfo's art has previously been displayed in Amsterdam, Barcelona, London, New York, Paris, and Tokyo, among other cities.

