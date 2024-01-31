Azerbaijani officials inspect webcam control center due to presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security Ilgar Musayev have inspected technical control center for web cameras in the CEC's administrative building due to upcoming extraordinary presidential election, a source in the commission told Trend.

The officials got acquainted with the latest preparatory work for the installation of web cameras, which are of exceptional importance for ensuring the election transparency.

At the event, widely covered by the media, it was noted that necessary steps have been taken to prepare and conduct the election at a high level, and all conditions have been created for the participants in the electoral process.

The effective application of innovative achievements in information and communication technologies ensures continuous monitoring at polling stations on the day of voting, thereby providing complete transparency. Azerbaijan can be considered an example in terms of ensuring the comfortable participation of various transparency institutions in the electoral process, with comprehensive and extensive opportunities created for their free activities.

To date, the web cameras have been installed at 1,000 polling stations across the country.

Attention was also given to improving the settings of web cameras and other technical parameters to ensure high-quality and uninterrupted transmission of images.

Thus, the webcam monitoring system has been completely updated, and a new generation monitoring system has been implemented. The internet page dedicated to observing processes at polling stations on the day of voting in real-time has also been completely revamped.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The CEC of Azerbaijan on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel