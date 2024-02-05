Azerbaijani CEC chairman briefs Montenegrin counterpart on upcoming election preps

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov has met with his Montenegrin counterpart Nikola Mugosa, Trend reports.

Panahov informed the guest in details about the preparation for the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.

He noted that the Azerbaijani CEC, overseeing the entire process, printed and distributed ballots to the district election commissions, with the quantity exceeding six million.

The Azerbaijani official mentioned that over 90,000 local and 790 international observers have been accredited to monitor the election.

Besides, Panahov stressed that the preparation process has been conducted in accordance with the Electoral Code.

It was highlighted that the "Election-2024" Independent Media Center is operational in connection with the election. A total of 34 reputable media outlets, including leading global media agencies such as Associated Press, BBC, Al Jazeera, and Kyodo, will cover the election.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation to observe the presidential election, Mugosa wished Azerbaijan success in conducting transparent and fair election.

When discussing the experience of conducting electronic election, he emphasized the importance of professionally handling every information.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on other issues of mutual interest.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

