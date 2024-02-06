CEC of Azerbaijan holds meeting with TURKPA delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov has met with the Head of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) delegation, Chairman of the Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations Osman Mesten, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the CEC chairman highlighted that the election will mark the first time it is held in the liberated territories as well.

He stated that voters will cast their ballots at the 26 polling stations set up in these locations.

"We call this election victorious," said Panahov who provided information regarding the candidates competing in the election, along with details about the voter turnout, the establishment of polling stations in Azerbaijan, and the conditions made for both voters and observers.

The CEC Chairman said that more than 90,000 observers have been registered to monitor the presidential election.

Osman Mesten, the head of the TURKPA delegation and chairman of the Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations, will actively monitor the election. He reiterated TURKPA's steadfast support for Azerbaijan.

"It holds particular significance for us to observe the presidential election for the first time across all Azerbaijani territories. On election day, we'll monitor the election in the liberated regions. We trust that Azerbaijan, a democratic country, will conduct the elections in accordance with all legal requirements. On February 8, we'll host a press conference to announce preliminary results," Mesten added.

