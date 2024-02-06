Number of voters in Ukraine and Moldova for Azerbaijan's presidential election announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The number of Azerbaijani citizens registered as voters in Ukraine and Moldova for the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan has been disclosed, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

According to the information, a total of 600 citizens of Azerbaijan have been registered in Ukraine and 100 citizens in Moldova.

Polling stations have been set up at the Azerbaijani embassies in Kyiv and Chisinau.

Voting will be held on February 7 from 8 AM to 7 PM local time.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

