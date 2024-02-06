Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry receives CIS Secretary General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Sergei Lebedev, who is in Azerbaijan to observe the presidential election, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues on the CIS agenda, potential for collaboration, and issues concerning the observation of the extraordinary presidential election.

Bayramov stated that Azerbaijan successfully continues bilateral cooperation with CIS countries, including through the commonwealth, and that the country's membership in the commonwealth contributes to the further development of relations in the social, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Informing in detail about the preparations for the extraordinary presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan, which will take place on February 7 this year, Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the election is significant because it will be held in territories liberated from occupation for the first time in more than 30 years. It was announced that all preliminary work for the election had been completed, and that all essential measures had been taken to ensure that the election would be observed by international observers and representatives from foreign mass media.

The Foreign Minister also stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has completed relevant work to implement the electoral rights of the country's citizens who live outside the country, as well as those on long-term business trips overseas. In this regard, 49 polling stations were established in 37 foreign nations.

Sergey Lebedev expressed gratitude for the offer to participate in the observation of the next election in Azerbaijan and praised the professionalism of the preparatory work.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed other subjects of mutual interest.

