BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Azerbaijani citizens from various US states, including Massachusetts, are actively traveling to Washington to exercise their voting rights in Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election, spokesperson Jamila Mammadova of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US Jamila Mammadova told Trend.

"Voting in the extraordinary presidential election commenced in the US at 8 a.m. local time, with high voter turnout anticipated throughout the day," she said.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has kicked off.

Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at 8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), said.

The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 19:00.

The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9, with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential seat.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election is taking place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been constructed.

