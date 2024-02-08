Arab media highlight Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The voting process in Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election captured spotlight in Arab media, Trend reports.

SANA (Syria), IRA (Libya), MENA (Egypt) news agencies along with Al-Ahram, Dustour, Al-Qahera (Egypt) and Shurug (Algeria) newspapers, Al Khalid and Gulf365 (UAE) portals, have published news and prepared reports on the voting in Baku, and regions of Azerbaijan.

The media drew Arab public attention to high civic engagement during the voting process in Azerbaijan, and to close monitoring the course of the extraordinary presidential election in the country by international and local observers, as well as representatives of influential media organizations.

Emphasizing the election's value for the region, Arab media noted that, for the first time in the modern history of Azerbaijan since regaining independence, the election was held across the entire territory of the country.

The media reminded that following the 2020 second Karabakh war and the local anti-terror measures carried out in September 2023 in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country have been fully restored.

Voting in the presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Ilham Aliyev is leading with 92.1 percent of votes after processing 54.47 percent of ballots.

The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

According to the organization, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel