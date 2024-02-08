Electoral process in Azerbaijan's presidential poll well organized - TURKPA chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The electoral process in the presidential election in Azerbaijan was well organized, said Chairman of the Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Osman Mesten during a briefing on the monitoring results of Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

"Equal conditions were provided to all candidates. The presidential election in Azerbaijan, following the restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty, marks a historic milestone. Our observations extended to liberated territories like Shusha and Khankendi, where the electoral process unfolded transparently. Results were publicly disclosed, and our mission attested to the well-organized process, ensuring conducive conditions for international observers," he said.

"The electoral process adhered to the laws of Azerbaijan and international standards," Mesten added.

The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Seven candidates run in the election.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa - two percent, Elshad Musayev - 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76 percent, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53 percent of the votes.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel