Azerbaijan's election process held openly and transparently - Uzbek representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Uzbekistan's parliamentary observation mission held a press conference on the preliminary results of the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Addressing the event, Odiljon Iminov, chairman of the Senate Committee of the Parliament (Oliy Majlis) of the Republic of Uzbekistan, said that the observation of the election process was useful for them.

He mentioned that the observation mission monitored the election process at polling stations set up in the cities of Shusha and Khankendi.

"The electoral process at these polling stations started on time, the ballot boxes were sealed. We saw young people who came to vote for the first time. They were voting for their future. The polling stations were also equipped with webcams.

Media representatives were provided with conditions to cover the election process. The electoral process was open and transparent. During our observations, we did not find any cases contrary to the electoral legislation," he added.

The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Seven candidates run in the election.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa - two percent, Elshad Musayev - 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76 percent, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53 percent of the votes.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the Rey Monitoring Center exit poll, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

