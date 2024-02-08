All election rules observed at Azerbaijan's polling stations - member of Kyrgyz CEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. All election rules were observed at polling stations in Azerbaijan, Member of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan Iskander Gaipkulov told Trend.

He noted that the observation mission of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) visited a number of polling stations.

“When speaking with the citizens, it became clear that there is one leader - President Ilham Aliyev. Our mission assessed that the election was very successful,” Gaipkulov said.

The official also mentioned that no violations were recorded.

“When we met with representatives of the candidate parties, they also didn't have such appeals,” he added.

The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Seven candidates run in the election.

According to the CEC of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa - two percent, Elshad Musayev - 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76 percent, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53 percent of the votes.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

