Azerbaijan's Consulate General in Istanbul calls voter turnout at presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. As the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul stated, 94.63 percent of Azerbaijani citizens in this country took part in voting during the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, five polling sites were open in Türkiye, the country with the most voters—citizens after Azerbaijan, for the extraordinary election of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Note that the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7, and seven candidates ran in the election.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev was leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

The other contenders: Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received two percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53 percent of the votes.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the Rey Monitoring Center exit poll, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

