Alfredo Rodríguez to perform concert at Heydar Aliyev Center (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Alfredo Rodríguez, the globally renowned Cuban jazzman, along with his ensemble are set to perform at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Azerbaijan on March 3rd, Trend reports.

Rodríguez, a famous jazz pianist and Grammy Award nominee, garnered acclaim at the esteemed Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland in 2006 with his captivating jazz improvisations.

In 2009, the musician relocated to the US, the homeland of jazz, establishing himself as a prominent figure in the genre. Since then, he has showcased his boundless talent on some of the world's most prestigious stages.

Alfredo Rodríguez Trio's performances blend Latin American rhythms with elements of pop, jazz, tango, and funk, immersing audiences in the vibrant atmosphere of Havana. The upcoming concert in Baku promises to be a captivating celebration of music and dance, offering unforgettable moments with its energetic improvisations.

In addition to his musical talent, the Cuban jazz musician is renowned for his ability to engage with the audience.

In July 2023, Rodríguez and his trio were part of a world tour and performed at the V International Baku Summer Jazz Days held at the Heydar Aliyev Center. Their performance stood out for its captivating moments, including the musicians dancing with the audience.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel