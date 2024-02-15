Tension on Azerbaijani-Armenian border causes concern - US ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Tension on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border has caused anxiety, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said during the press conference, Trend reports.

"I was pleased to see that both sides have made efforts to stop this escalation. I would encourage them to keep talking about it. Because if you're not shooting each other, it's easier to have a conversation where you resolve your disagreements.

Unfortunately, this happened. But the decision was made not to allow the situation to escalate, and it's a decision that both sides had to make, and I hope that both sides are ready to support it," he said.

