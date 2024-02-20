Employees of Azerbaijani State Tax Service awarded highest special ranks - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding the highest special ranks to employees of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the following employees of the State Tax Service were awarded the title Counselor of State of Tax Service of the 3rd rank:

Kanan Guliyev - Head of the Main Department of of Internal Security

Elchin Baylarov - Head of the Main Department of International Activities of Local Structures.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel