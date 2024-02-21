Baku hosts meeting of Asian Parliamentary Assembly's Executive Council (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Baku has hosted a meeting of the Executive Council of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) within the 14th plenary session of the APA, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

Abdulkadir Emin Onen, Chairman of the Executive Council, opened the meeting by delivering a report. He provided an update on the structure's status and future plans, emphasizing the assembly's critical role in tackling global concerns. The official expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will successfully chair the assembly from 2024 to 2025.



During the meeting, APA Deputy Secretary-General Kia Tabatabae provided a report on the assembly's activities throughout the previous time.



Then, APA Secretary-General Mohammad Reza Majidi expressed his thoughts and comments on the initiatives and resolutions being discussed. He congratulated Azerbaijan for hosting the occasion and expressed confidence in the country's successful chairmanship of the Assembly.

The agenda for the 14th plenary session of the assembly was then discussed.



The event focused on resolution initiatives offered by the standing committees on economic and sustainable development, budget and planning, social and cultural issues, political matters, and organizational and other issues.



The meeting was attended by Amina Aghazade, the head of the Azerbaijani parliament delegation in APA, delegation members Aydin Huseynov, Ilham Mammadov, and Anar Mammadov, as well as representatives from assembly member countries and other officials.

