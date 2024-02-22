Azerbaijani FM, EU Special Rep review repair routes of Azerbaijani-Armenian ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides reviewed the current condition of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, the potential for normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the proposed peace deal.



Bayramov highlighted that Armenia's recent provocation, which resulted in the injury of an Azerbaijani serviceman, is intended to undermine the peace process.



Meanwhile, the Armenian side reiterated its views on the draft peace deal, stating that Azerbaijan is interested in beginning the discussion process in this direction. At the same time, existing claims to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty in Armenia's Constitution and legislative acts, as well as claims made by it in international organizations and courts, were brought to light once more, and the unacceptability of those claims was emphasized.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

