Asian Parliamentary Assembly committee meeting in Baku backs range of draft decisions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Several draft decisions have been approved within the framework of the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Baku at the meeting of the committee on economic and sustainable development, Trend reports.

During the meeting, discussions revolved around draft decisions such as "Establishment of the Asian Energy Market," "Environmental Protection," "Financial Measures for Economic Growth," "Poverty Eradication," "Role of Asian Parliamentary Assembly Member Parliaments in Supporting Sustainable Development Goals," "Water Supply and Sanitation for All in Asia," and "Climate Finance Initiative in Asia."

After discussion, the documents were put to vote and adopted.

The 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly has kicked off in Baku today, February 22, and will last until February 24.

Representatives from approximately 40 countries participate in the session focused on the topic "Enhancing regional cooperation for sustainable development in Asia."

The program will feature sessions of the Executive Council, committees addressing political, economic, budgetary, social, and cultural matters within the organization, and discussions on various organizational issues.

At the end of the session, the Baku Declaration and the final report will be adopted.

