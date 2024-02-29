Azerbaijan continues repatriating its citizens from Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. Several people have appealed to the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan in recent years with a request to help return to the country their close relatives (mostly women and children) who have become hostages of armed groups fighting in the territory of the Iraqi Republic and the Syrian Arab Republic, Trend reports.

This is stated in the report of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023, submitted for discussion at the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights.

The report notes that the Ombudsperson received applicants, and continued to cooperate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as other authorized state bodies to investigate and solve the problem and return Azerbaijani citizens to their homeland.

Within the framework of these activities, 60 citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including 13 women and 47 children, were repatriated from Syria in 2023.

As a result of measures taken by the Government of Azerbaijan, a total of 469 children and women were repatriated from Iraq and Syria. Several measures have been taken to improve the national legislation to strengthen this activity.

