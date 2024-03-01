Türkiye to impart tremendous boost to stability in South Caucasus - EU representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Türkiye can render a very powerful impetus to stabilization in the South Caucasus, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar said during a panel discussion at the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, Trend reports.

"I want to highlight that, while the EU, European countries, including, most recently, Germany, have been and will continue to support ideas to improve relations in the South Caucasus, we are also considering Türkiye and its potential leadership in the region. Türkiye is a direct neighbor of Georgia and Armenia, with a unique relationship with Azerbaijan. As such, it has a one-of-a-kind opportunity to contribute to regional peace. Ankara can provide a significant boost to stability in the South Caucasus and reinforce its position as a regional leading power," he said.

