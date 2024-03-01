EU hopes for progress in Türkiye-Armenia relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The EU hopes for the continuation of efforts to normalize relations between Türkiye and Armenia, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar said during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports.

"The special envoys of Türkiye and Armenia have taken significant steps to normalize relations, and we hope that this work will continue and yield concrete results. Ultimately, reducing tension and increasing trade and investments in the South Caucasus and beyond will improve the prosperity of all three countries in the region, as well as Türkiye," he noted.

According to him, this will also bring obvious benefits to the EU.

Meanwhile, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum is taking place on March 1-3 under the auspices of President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and on the initiative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

