Peace in South Caucasus to ensure smooth functioning of Middle Corridor - EU representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Peace in the South Caucasus will ensure uninterrupted functioning of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor), EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar said during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Trend reports.

"Peace and stability between Armenia and Azerbaijan will mean that we will finally be able to focus exclusively on a positive agenda of cooperation with all three countries of the South Caucasus. We will have confidence that the Middle Corridor, of which the South Caucasus is a vital part, will operate smoothly, thereby withstanding the ever-increasing flow of goods between Europe and Central Asia and between Europe and China," he said.

According to him, therefore, the EU has a great interest in advancing this process.

Meanwhile, the Middle Corridor links the containerized rail freight networks of China and the European Union through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

A multilateral multimodal transport infrastructure links the Caspian and Black Sea ferry terminals with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The middle corridor facilitates increasing cargo traffic from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and in the opposite direction.

A route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.

