Azerbaijani gas plays crucial role for common future - Albanian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Azerbaijani gas and the Caspian Basin play a crucial role in the common future, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said at the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held today in Baku, Trend reports.

"The Southern Gas Corridor will undoubtedly continue to remain one of the unique and stable sources of natural gas transported by pipeline to the European Union. Considering that the share of gas transported to Europe from Russia will decrease from 40 to eight percent and will soon be zero, and with the current relevance of ecological and decarbonization issues, Azerbaijani gas and the Caspian Basin play a crucial role in our shared future," he noted.

"Today, we witness how the Southern Gas Corridor has changed the lives of many, and this project has made Europe even safer," added Rama.

The 10th meeting of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor was held on March 1, 2023. This meeting encompassed discussions on the expansion of the SGC and the inclusion of new participating countries, as well as initiatives related to green energy projects. A dedicated session will address these green energy projects alongside the negotiation of significant agreements.

Since December 2020, the Southern Gas Corridor has operated at full capacity, delivering gas to Italy (over nine billion cubic meters per year), Greece, and Bulgaria (one billion cubic meters per year each).

