Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss cooperation at multilateral platforms (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. On March 2, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Popshoy as part of participation in the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

It is noted that satisfaction was expressed at the meeting with the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova. The importance of continuing successful cooperation between the two countries at multilateral platforms (UN, OSCE, Council of Europe, OSCE, GUAM) and mutual support within international organizations was emphasized.

It was said that bilateral relations in such areas as investment, trade, energy, transport have broad potential; in this regard, it is important to pay special attention to the activities of the Azerbaijani-Moldovan joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation. The importance of high-level visits was also emphasized. The Moldovan side was informed about the current situation and prospects for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the current situation in the region and recent events.

Other regional issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.