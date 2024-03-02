Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are unparalleled in world - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. In terms of relations between the countries, the top priority of Azerbaijan is building the beneficial relations with the foreign countries based on mutual respect and the principle of friendship, and not intervening in each other’s internal affairs. However, as in every state’s case, it is impossible for Azerbaijan to build equal relations with nearly 200 countries in the world. Every country has the state closest to it, with the higher level of relations. The cooperation is being implemented with some countries in certain domains, while the relations with other countries are at the normal level, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said in a press statement on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2024, Trend reports.

The minister also praised the excellent rapidly developing Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations across various domains.

He also described the relations between the two countries as unparalleled in the world. “We have witnessed the concrete steps and development in this regard in our past and recent history. Today, we are witnessing the new horizons for further development of cooperation in all areas between the countries of the wider Turkic geography, the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)," FM Bayramov noted.

The Azerbaijani FM also highlighted the meetings held with the representatives of the countries participating at the forum, saying that the meetings saw discussions on the projects vital for both Azerbaijan and the other participating countries.