TURKPA aspires to see Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan assembly members

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) has voiced its wish for Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to join the Assembly, said Chairman of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations, Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Osman Mesten at the 11th meeting of the commission, Trend reports.

"As to Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, I can state that the two nations are on the verge of peace for the first time in history. In addition, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are currently observers in the organization. We'd like them to join our organization as well. Our unity offers strength to our friends and sends a message to our foes," Mesten added.

The 11th session of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations is being held today, March 4, in the Azerbaijani Parliament.

