Azerbaijani deputy defense minister's visit to Qatar ongoing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The 8th Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) organized by the Qatar Armed Forces continues in Doha, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Director General Agil Gurbanov, visiting Qatar, got acquainted with the stands of Qatari company Barzan Holdings and its subordinate companies within the framework of the International Naval Exhibition and Conference, held a meeting with Executive Director of the holding Abdullah Al-Khater.

At the meeting, several issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel