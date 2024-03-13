Azerbaijan's involvement in military drills in Oman Gulf highlights importance of these exercises - Iranian defense minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The participation of observer countries such as Azerbaijan, Oman, and Pakistan in the military exercises organized by Iran, Russia, and China in the Gulf of Oman reflects the importance of these exercises, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani told reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

According to Ashtiani, the military exercises are being held in the direction of demonstration of force. Three world powers are cooperating in this military exercise.

To note, the 4-day joint military exercise of Iran, Russia, and China on "Maritime Belt Security 2024" started the previous day. Representatives of Azerbaijan, Oman, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and South Africa are taking part in the military exercises as observers.

