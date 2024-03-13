Special Representative of President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts appointed - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the appointment of a Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, Trend reports.

"Guided by paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby decree:

1. To appoint Vahid Hajiyev as Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts.

2. To cancel the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On appointment of Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts included in the East-Zangezur economic region" No. 3699 dated December 30, 2022 (Collection of Legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2022, number 12, Article 1527 (Volume I).

3. The decree comes into force from the day of signing," the order of the head of state reads.

