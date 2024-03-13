Azerbaijan gains significant success stories over the past few years - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Significant developments have taken place in Azerbaijan over the past few years, Co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former Latvian President Vaira Vike-Freiberga said, Trend reports.

She made a remark during a press conference of organizers and participants of the XI Global Baku Forum.

"In recent years, Azerbaijan has seen significant accomplishments. They have occurred precisely in the direction in which we want the world to progress, namely in resolving frozen disputes and reaching a peace deal that is being negotiated. In addition, a country that lost its land has regained its sovereignty and territorial integrity," she said.

Vaira Vike-Freiberga noted that various kinds of confrontations are currently taking place in many parts of the world.

"We, the board members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, have come from different continents, from different countries, to participate here today," she added.

