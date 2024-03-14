France demonstrates toxic lobbying against Azerbaijan - French senator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. France is demonstrating toxic lobbying against Azerbaijan, French Senator Nathalie Goulet said during the panel session within the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"We are seeing the failure of the international community. The reality is that international law is not effective. France is witnessing toxic lobbying against Azerbaijan. The OSCE Minsk Group did everything necessary to leave the dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia unresolved. The existence of "real politics" presents challenges. Extremism is spreading throughout the world. We must stop it. The role of civic society should be strengthened," she said.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The Forum, which will run until March 16, will host global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29. It will consider the factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building resilience in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, and touch on conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food, and nuclear security. At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel