Azerbaijani PM holds discussions with WHO Director-General (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

During the meeting, the significance of the XI Global Baku Forum as an authoritative platform for discussing contemporary global issues was underscored.

It was highlighted that one of the Forum's panels focused on health issues, with satisfaction expressed regarding the longstanding and productive cooperation between Azerbaijan and WHO.

Asadov discussed fundamental reforms implemented in Azerbaijan's healthcare system. He highlighted that one of the state policy priorities outlined by President Ilham Aliyev is the advancement of healthcare, ensuring the provision of quality, globally standardized, and accessible medical services to the population.

It was stressed that healthcare programs and projects in Azerbaijan align with WHO priorities and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The sides discussed the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the WHO.

Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev also took part in the meeting.

The XI Global Baku Forum gathers representatives from numerous countries and esteemed international organizations, with over 350 guests from 70 nations. The forum, running until March 16, engages in global discussions on COP28 outcomes and COP29 preparation, addressing threats to the world order, security, peace, and stability. It also explores solutions for impending issues, conflicts, and megathreats, covering climate, food, and nuclear security. Discussions extend to military and economic alliances, regional perspectives, EU relations, youth policies, resilience strategies against global challenges, inequality, resource scarcity, migration, and emerging security paradigms in the age of AI, drones, and cyberweapons.

